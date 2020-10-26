Attempt to steal IDF soldier's gun foiled

Israeli-Arabs arrested after spraying IDF soldier with pepper spray in apparent attempt to steal his weapon.

Two Israeli-Arab youths from the town of Tayibe were arrested Monday, after they attacked an IDF soldier in central Israel.

The two suspects sprayed the soldier with pepper spray Monday morning at a junction near the town of Sha’are Efraim, east of Netanya. The two assailants were apparently attempting to steal the soldier’s firearm.

Civilians present at the time of the attack assisted the soldier and notified police.

According to a statement by the police department, officers were dispatched to the scene and arrested the two suspects.

The suspects were taken in for questioning, and the nature of the incident is under investigation.