Secretary in Netanyahu's office diagnosed with coronavirus

Employee working in Prime Minister's Office infected with the coronavirus. Netanyahu and staff may be required to go into quarantine.

A secretary employed by the Prime Minister’s Office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the PMO reported Monday morning.

According to the announcement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the secretary was diagnosed during routine testing conducted on all employees who work in close proximity with the prime minister.

Other employees who have come in contact with the secretary will be tested later Monday, and epidemiological investigations are currently underway to determine whether the prime minister or any of his personal staff will be required to go into quarantine.