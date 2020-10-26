Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten to sue anti-Trump GOP group over billboards

President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law have threatened to sue an anti-Trump Republican group, demanding the organization remove billboards linking the couple to coronavirus deaths in the US.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s attorney demanded that the Lincoln Project – a group of Republicans opposed to President Trump – take down billboards put up in Times Square which link the two to the coronavirus deaths in the US, and in particular in New York.

“New Yorkers are going to suffer and that’s their problem,” one of the billboards reads, citing a quote attributed to Kushner by an article in Vanity Fair last month.

Marc Kasowitz, who represents Trump and Kushner, demanded that the Lincoln Project remove the billboards immediately, threatening to sue if the group does not comply.

Kasowitz called the billboards “false, malicious, and defamatory” and that they constitute “outrageous and shameful libel.”

“If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

But the Lincoln Project insisted the billboards will remain in place, tweeting over the weekend: “The billboards will stay up.”

“Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect.”