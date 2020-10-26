559 new coronavirus cases as death toll nears 2,400

2.8% of coronavirus tests come back positive, as number of patients in serious condition falls to 506.

Five-hundred-and-fifty-nine new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

New recoveries continue to outpace new cases, with 2,260 patients recovering Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 310, 148 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed across Israel, including 293,838 which ended in recovery.

Seven coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 2,397.

There are 13,911 cases of the virus currently active, including 12,075 patients being treated at home, 894 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 942 being treated at hospitals.

Of those hospitalized, 506 patients are in serious condition, with a further 131 in moderate condition. There are currently 206 patients on respirators.

The percentage of positive tests fell to 2.8% Sunday, after rising to 3.9% Saturday from 2.7% on Friday.