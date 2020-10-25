After last debate, Biden expands lead over Trump

New poll taken after final debate shows former Vice President holding larger lead over Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his lead over President Donald Trump nationwide following the final presidential debate last week.

According to a new poll by the Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP, if the elections were held today, Biden would win the popular vote by 6.8 points in a head-to-head matchup, 51.3% to 44.5%, up from Biden’s 1.8-point lead last Wednesday, a day before the final debate. That’s still down from a peak of 10.4 points, however, which as recorded on October 12th.

In a four-way race, Biden leads Trump by an even wider margin, leading the president by 7.2 points, 51.6% to 44.4%, with Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen at 1.6% and Howie Hawkins of the Green Party at 0.8%.

Biden’s lead in the four-way race surged from just 2.3 points last Tuesday, after dropping from 8.6 points the week before.

"Our data do not support any gain for Trump from the debate," TIPP president Raghavan Mayur said, according to IBD.

A series of CBS polls taken last week also show Biden maintaining or improving his position in three key battleground states.

The polls, which were taken from October 20th through the 23rd – before and after last Thursday’s debate – showed Biden doubling his lead in North Carolina from two points to four in comparison to the previous CBS poll, rising to 51% to 47% for Trump.

In Florida, Biden maintained his two-point lead, 50% to 48%, and in Georgia, Biden has erased Trump’s one-point lead, bringing the race into a tie at 49% apiece.



Other polls, however, show Trump leading in all three battleground states.



A new poll released by the Trafalgar Group on Sunday has Trump leading in North Carolina by 2.8 points, 48.8% to 46.0%.



Rasmussen's latest Florida poll, released on Friday, shows Trump leading by four points, 50% to 46%.



In Georgia, the WSB-TV/Landmark poll released Friday gives Trump a four-point edge, with 49% to Biden's 45%.