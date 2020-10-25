Bahrain applauds Guatemala, Estonia for sanctioning Hezbollah

The Gulf state said these were important steps in fighting extremist ideology.

The Kingdom of Bahrain applauded moves by the Republic of Guatemala to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization along with Estonia’s ruling to halt the terrorist organization's functions within its territory, banning its members, reported the Bahrain News Agency tonight (Sun, Oct 25, 2020).

The Gulf state's Foreign Ministry said these were important steps towards the global fight on terror.

Bahrain further complimented the two country's efforts against extreme ideology and called on the world community to take on radicalism.