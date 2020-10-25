'If you care about Israel - vote for Trump'

With just over a week to go before the US presidential election, the chairman of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, held a campaign-style event in support of incumbent Donald Trump, with the participation of the chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, Marc Zell.

The intention behind the event was to convey a message to Evangelical voters in the United States that it is Trump who is to be trusted when it comes to ensuring a continued Jewish presence in the Biblical heartlands of Judea and Samaria.

“Everyone who loves and cares about Israel, Jews and Christians, if you care about us, Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, go out and vote for President Donald Trump,” Dagan stated at the event. “G-d bless Israel, and G-d bless the United States of America.”

Dagan emphasized that “Trump’s legacy … is the new reality in which peace is not linked to the expulsion of Jews from their homes … We Jews are people who stress the importance of showing gratitude, and we owe a debt of gratitude to President Trump.

“Our mission is to build up Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible, the homeland of the Jewish people,” he continued. “We are building the future of Israel here in Samaria. Over the past four years Trump has done amazing things for Israel and the Jewish people. I call on all our friends in the United States – if you want to help the Jewish nation build its homeland, in the land of the Bible, here in Judea and Samaria, you must go out and vote for Donald Trump, a true friend of the State of Israel. Please – vote Trump.”

Harking back to the pre-Trump era, Dagan told his listeners that, “The eight terrible years of the Obama and Biden administration are still etched in our memories. We remember the construction freeze, the vote against Israel at the UN. We do not want to see this happen again.”

Following Dagan, the chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, Mark Zell, spoke:

“I call on you here in Samaria, US citizens who support the State of Israel – go out and vote for Israel’s greatest friend in the White House, President Donald Trump. I sincerely hope that the settlement enterprise will continue to grow and flourish in the next four years after Donald Trump is reelected.”

Zell noted that, “We in the Republican party are very grateful to Mayor Dagan and all of his team in Samaria for their support, just like in 2016 – they’ve done it again this year. Their support played an important role in Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, and I’m certain that they will also contribute to our victory in this crucial election in 2020.”