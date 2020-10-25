Woman revived after near-drowning in northern Israel

Emergency first responders save elderly woman who nearly drowned in northern Israel, reviving her after she lost consciousness.

A woman is in serious condition Sunday after nearly drowning at a beach in northern Israel..

United Hatzalah volunteer medical personnel treated a woman in her 70s who nearly drowned at Galei Galil Beach in the northern coastal city of Nahariya on Sunday morning.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic Raviv Avraham who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Passersby pulled the woman from the water. She was unconscious after she had nearly drowned. Together with other volunteers from the organization I performed CPR on the woman that included shocks from a defibrillator and I administered medication."

"Her pulse returned and she was transported to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya in serious but stable condition."