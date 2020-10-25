Special civilian flyover in honor of Israeli medical teams

A special civilian flyover was held in honor of Magen David Adom, the IDF, and all medical teams, and to raise awareness for compliance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

A special civilian flyover was held last Friday, as a salute and tribute to the Magen David Adom staff, the IDF Home Front Command, the hospital’s teams and the medical teams at the forefront of the Corona crisis, and to raise awareness of Ministry of Health guidelines. The flyover passed over MDA and hospital teams at the helicopter air pad at Poriah Hospital near Tiberias.





The civilian salute flyover took off last Friday from Rishon Lezion air pad. It was initiated by Lt. Col. (Res.) Meir Indor, chairman of Almagor terror victims organization.



Six private jets took off led by Lt. Col. (Res.) Dan Sion, former commander of a fighter squadron and Air Force Aerobatic team member. The flyover then proceeded to the Padeh- Poria helicopter air pad - Lahak and MDA’s aerial evacuation air pad where MDA teams were waiting to view the flyover.