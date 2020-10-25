Legal position bans essential security for outposts

A legal document written 15 years ago prevents the "young settlements" in Judea and Samaria from receiving essential security equipment to protect the residents.

The document, which was reported on by the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, was written as part of the spirit of "The Outposts Report" by Adv. Talia Sasson, later a member of the Meretz list for the Knesset and chairman of the New Israel Fund.

Sasson described the outposts as "illegal", and based on the report she authored, the then Attorney General, Menachem Mazuz, decided to deny them civilian government assistance.

Among other things, it states that it is possible to provide the outposts with basic security components such as guard soldiers and deploying a barbed wire fence adjacent to the residents' homes. But the principle statement in the document is: "For all other security components (e.g., electric gate, lighting, generator, etc.), the Attorney General's directive (which prohibits the transfer of financial assistance in any way to outposts) must be followed."

Only recently has it become clear that despite the significant demographic growth in these localities and the fundamental change in government policy towards outposts, this legal opinion still deprives them of basic security components.

This became clear, among other things, at the end of a tour by minister in the Defense Ministry Michael Biton (Blue and White), who was astonished by the lack of security components.

The debate between the demands of the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command and the position of the legal advisers came up in the internal discussions and led to heated arguments. The settlement movement said that a military official familiar with the details told them: "These are Israeli civilians living in threatened places. As long as they are not evacuated from their homes, security equipment should be given to them. The jurists are not willing to approve anything, except for routine security soldiers at the training level of 02 riflemen, who do not know how to provide a solution that will protect the women and children. They're just abandoning the people. Tomorrow morning you'll find a slaughtered family."

The Young Settlement Forum said that "a group of lawyers convened 15 years ago and decided that our families and children do not deserve minimal personal security. The decisions to regulate the outposts did not change the jurists' opinions either. We call on the Prime Minister to fully regulate the outposts and the Minister of Defense to provide the security components. It's time. Let us live."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said in response to the publication of the paper: "When jurists take over the management of the State, they destroy the democratic balance which allows us to live here together. But this example is more severe because this effects human lives.”

“Their gall and audacity in deciding who is and who isn’t entitled to protection, indicates above all from what we have seen so far, that they have lost all legitimacy in the eyes of honest folks. They should focus on the world of law, which they chose as careers, and let the nation run their country and protect their lives,” he said.