Obama rips Trump: He can't even protect himself

Obama campaigns for Joe Biden in Florida, slams Trump's behavior while in office. Trump: No one shows up for these speeches.

Former US President Barack Obama campaigned in Miami on Saturday at a drive-in rally for his former vice president, Joe Biden, and slammed US President Donald Trump for "treating the presidency like a reality show.”

"He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work. We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook that showed them how to respond before a virus reached our shores," he charged, according to ABC News.

"The rest of us have to live with the consequences of what he's done. At least 220,000 Americans are dead. More than 100,000 small businesses have closed," Obama said. "You think he's hard at work coming up with a plan to get us out of this mess?"

The former President also questioned how Donald Trump can handle COVID-19 as "new cases are breaking records" eight months into the pandemic.

"Donald Trump isn't going to suddenly protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself," Obama claimed.

He also slammed Trump for bashing the press and said, "If you're spending all your time complaining about how mean reporters are to you, you're not going to stand up to Putin."

Referring to the incident in which Trump stormed out of a 60 Minutes interview, Obama said, “He thought the questions were too tough. Too tough? Miami, listen, if he can't answer a tough question like 'what would you like to do in a second term,' then it's our job to make sure he doesn't get a second term.”

"With Joe and Kamala [Harris] at the helm, you won't have to think about them every single day," Obama claimed. "It won't be so exhausting. Just having a normal president."

In response, Trump mocked Obama on Twitter, writing, “Nobody is showing up for Obama’s hate laced speeches. 47 people! No energy, but still better than Joe!”