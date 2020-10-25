EU welcomes Israel-Sudan normalization

EU says normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel is a positive development.

The European Union on Saturday welcomed the announcement of the agreement to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel.

“This is a positive development that should contribute to the stabilization and the prosperity of the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea regions,” its spokesperson said in a statement.

At the same time, the statement noted that “the EU recalls its longstanding position that a comprehensive settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict requires a regional inclusive approach and engagement with both parties.”

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Sudan and Israel had agreed to normalize ties.

“The state of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to make peace. It’s peace in the Middle East without bloodshed,” he stated during a call with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sovereign Council president General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and civilian leader and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The agreement was swiftly condemned by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"No one has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause," his office said in a statement, adding that the agreement is contrary to the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Hamas terrorist organization also blasted the normalization agreement, calling it a "political sin" that harms both Palestinians and Sudanese.

Iran also condemned the agreement, saying the US-brokered deal is “phony” while accusing Khartoum of paying a ransom in return for Washington removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.