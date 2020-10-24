Famous London kosher store shuts doors

Shoppers in Golders Green were surprised to find one of its best-known kosher stores shut on Monday, reports The JC.

Signs posted in the window of bakers M & D Grodzinski informed the public: “This shop is now closed due to end of lease.”

The JC reports a kosher supervisor from the London Beth Din turned up for work on Monday unaware that The shop has not been owned by a member of the Grodzinski family for many years. The original Grodzinski’s bakery in the East End of London was founded more than a century ago by Harris and Judith Grodzinski, who immigrated from Lithuania in 1888.

Earlier this year, Barnet Council approved applications for a first-floor side extension to the Golders Green premises and for a new shopfront and signage. The application for the side extension listed as the client a company called Psalm127, whose sole director is one Benjamin Gabay.