US estimates vaccinating at-risk populations by year's end

U.S. estimates say that within three weeks at least three COVID-19 vaccines will be submitted for emergency approval, and that by the end of the year the U.S. will have finished vaccinating at-risk populations.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZenica have announced returning to continue the final phase of the study, after they discovered that there was no link between side effects in some of the subjects and the vaccine.

The AstraZenica corporation, which developed the vaccine together with Oxford University, halted the third phase of the study in early September, after one of the subjects suffered spinal cord injury. Johnson & Johnson stopped the study on October 12 after another side effect was discovered in one of the subjects. After extensive testing, they say no link had been found between the vaccine and the side effects, and yesterday the two companies announced returning to complete the third and final phase of the coronavirus vaccine trial they had produced.

Paul Mango, head of policy at the U.S. Department of Health, said he expects companies to apply for emergency vaccine approval during the second half of November, that is, within three weeks.

In addition to these two companies, Moderna is also expected to file a similar request, having finished vaccinating the 30,000 subjects, with a two-dose vaccine of its own.

Mango further estimated that by the end of December 2020, the U.S. will have finished vaccinating the at-risk populations, and that all senior citizens will be vaccinated by the end of January 2021.