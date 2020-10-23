Egypt's President welcomes Israel-Sudan normalization

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi: I value all efforts aimed at establishing regional peace and stability.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday welcomed the deal normalizing ties between Israel and Sudan.

“I welcome the joint efforts of the United States, Sudan and Israel to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel and I value all efforts aimed at establishing regional peace and stability,” Sisi said in a tweet.

Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and was followed by Jordan, who did not sign a deal with Israel until 1994. Sudan on Friday became the third Arab country in the past two months to normalize ties with Israel, following the UAE and Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump announced the deal earlier on Friday during a call with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sovereign Council president General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and civilian leader and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“The state of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to make peace. It’s peace in the Middle East without bloodshed,” he stated.

Trump’s announcement came shortly after he officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

