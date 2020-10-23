

World Mizrachi proud of wall-to-wall coalition agreement in WZO Signing ceremony brought together a cross section of the Jewish people, continuing the tradition of the World Zionist Organization. Opinion. Martin Oliner ,

Dear Friends,



World Mizrachi is proud of the wall-to-wall coalition agreement signed Thursday, October 22, 2020 ד' מרחשון תשפ"א in Jerusalem by representatives of political parties, Jewish organizations and religious streams across the religious and political spectrum.



The signing ceremony brought together a cross section of the Jewish people, continuing the tradition of the World Zionist Organization going back to the days of Theodore Herzl.



World Mizrachi's representative at the ceremony was Avraham Duvdevani, who has been following in Herzl's footsteps. He will leave his post as WZO chairman to become head of Keren Kayemet LeYisrael, both posts once held by the visionary Zionist leader.



Even Herzl could not have dreamed that one day his successor would be a religious Zionist who wears a crocheted kippa. The truth is that even a decade ago, it would have been unimaginable that Mizrachi would take over such venerable institutions.



This history happened not because of any back room deals in Jerusalem but because proud religious Zionists in the United States and around the world demonstrated their commitment to Israel's future by casting ballots in the WZO election.



Following this victory, Mizrachi and the Religious Zionists of America will use their greater influence to benefit the State of Israel and klal Israel - all branches, sectors and streams. We will continue to be the bridge builders facilitating friendship and collegiality among Jews around the world.



With gratitude to Hashem, we will continue to spread His light and help Israel, the light unto the nations.



Thank you, Martin Oliner

Co-president

Religious Zionists of America - Mizrachi



