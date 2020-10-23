Health Ministry okays outdoor classes of up to 9 students

Education and Health ministries agree on plan to allow schools to partially reopen, with students learning in open spaces.

The Health and Education Ministries announced Friday afternoon that they have agreed to a plan which would allow a partial reopening of schools.

Under the arrangement worked out by the two ministries, students will be able to learn in groups of up to nine, separated from other students in study ‘capsules’.

Each capsule must maintain a distance of at least 100 meters (328 feet) from other capsules.

Classes will take place in open spaces, rather than indoors, and children will be required to wear masks for the duration of the classes, except while eating, drinking, or engaging in sports activities.