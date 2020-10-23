The Multifront War: Can Western values survive?

Ken Abramowitz talks about the various anti-democracy movements which threaten the West.

Ken Abramowitz is a self described ‘threat analyst’.

His new book The Multifront War lays out the different areas that, as he explains to Eve Harow, comprise the various anti-democracy movements which threaten the West.

Communist regimes, totalitarian leaders, absolute monarchs, Islamists and others from without. Marxist backed groups, a leftist media, a culture war, useful idiots and more from within.

What has happened to the Democratic Party? Listen in to his take on the situation. Can Western values survive?