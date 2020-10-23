The waters of Marcheshvan: Blessing or retribution

Water, water everywhere: This week’s Torah portion of Noach tells the story of the Great Flood, G-d’s retribution against a humanity that had grown so wicked, it had lost all semblance of the Divine image in which man was created.

The flood began during this very month of MarCheshvan, and yet this month also begins the much-anticipated rainfalls of blessing in the Land of Israel.

This week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast provides a veritable ‘flood’ of background information and Biblical knowledge on the generation of the Flood as well as the nature of this remarkable month of MarCheshvan.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share fascinating insights on the Torah portion of Noah and the urgent messages it conveys for our time.