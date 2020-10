The Torah defines Noach as a righteous man, but when G-d tells him about the world's destruction, he says nothing. Why?

The Torah defines Noach as a "Tzadik" (a righteous man), but surprisingly, when Hashem tells him he is going to bring destruction upon the world, Noach says nothing.

Is that what we expect from a Tzadik?

Shouldn't he be standing up for his people like Moshe and Avraham do?

Why doesn't he pray? Why doesn't he try and save the world?