CNN Poll: Biden won the final debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Thursday night’s presidential debate, the second and last of the 2020 election cycle, according to a snap poll published by CNN Friday morning.

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS Opinion Panel on behalf of CNN, surveyed 585 registered voters who say they watched the Thursday night debate. The participants were polled over the telephone after first being interviewed between September 22th to the 27th either online or by phone.

An absolute majority of respondents (53%) said that Biden performed better in the debate, compared to 39% who said Trump won the debate.

That constitutes a significant improvement for Trump in the CNN/SSRS poll compared to the results from the first debate, which found that 60% of viewers thought Biden won the debate, compared to just 28% who say Trump beat Biden in their first debate.

Thursday’s debate did little to change voters’ views on either candidate, with Biden inching up by just one point, with 55% of respondents having a favorable view of him before the debate, a compared to 56% after the debate. Trump lost one point, falling from a 42% favorability rating to 41%.