Jewish leaders praise Albania for adopting IHRA's anti-Semitism definition

Heads of Conference of Presidents say Albania's decision sets an example for other Muslim nations.

The heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed Albania’s move to adopt of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

“The Republic of Albania is the first majority-Muslim country to take this important step that is vital to the global fight against Jew-hatred,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

“At a time when relations between the Jewish State and the Muslim world are rapidly improving, this decision stands as testament to the critical progress made in recent months and sets an example for other Muslim nations,” they added.

“We encourage all countries, organizations, and institutions to join in adopting the IHRA definition as a means of combating the scourges of anti-Semitism and racism in all their manifestations.”

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of anti-Semitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way anti-Semitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

Other countries to have adopted the definition include Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Canada, Cyprus and Argentina.