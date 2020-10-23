IDF strikes Hamas military targets

Attack comes in response to the firing of two rockets from Gaza toward Ashkelon.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck Hamas military targets in Gaza overnight Thursday in response to the two rockets that were fired from Gaza at Israel earlier in the evening.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack targeted a site for the production of weapons and underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

“Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket that was launched by terrorists from the Gaza Strip towards the city of Ashkelon.

Another rocket exploded in an open area. There were no physical injuries or damages. Red Color sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and in several localities near the Gaza border before the rockets exploded.

MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu), a resident of Ashkelon, on Thursday night commented on the rocket fire from Gaza towards the city.

“Again a ‘Red Color’ siren in Ashkelon. Once again my little daughter has to run to the protected space in panic. And how much money will Bibi transfer to Hamas tomorrow? A government of cowards," Kushnir said.

Earlier this week, a rocket fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The rocket set off Red Color sirens in several communities in the Gaza envelope including Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, and Sa'ad.

IDF fighter jets and combat helicopters responded by attacking an underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.