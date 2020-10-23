Chairman of Republican Overseas Israel: The Jews in America don’t have it right

Marc Zell, chairman of Republican Overseas Israel, spoke to Arutz Sheva during a visit to Gush Etzion of the Caucus for the Land of Israel of the Israeli Knesset.

“The Trump administration has specifically stated in its peace plan, for the first time really in history, that the Jewish people have a legal right to settle in Judea and Samaria and throughout the Land of Israel. If Jews can live in Shiloh, Tennessee, they can live in Shiloh, Israel,” said Zell.

“I understand the concern of the people here about the issue of sovereignty, but what the Trump administration has been able to do by achieving these amazing peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates, with Bahrain and now, in the next couple of days, with Sudan…this is amazing. This is turning the Middle East into a whole different place, where Israel is an accepted part of it. The idea that we’re going to postpone, not cancel, postpone the issue of sovereignty until we can solidify this new Middle East and implement the President’s plan for prosperity and peace – I think it’s a great idea,” he added. “Most of the people I talked to are supporting the Trump administration.”

Asked about the polls which show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of President Trump, Zell said he is “not at all” concerned.

“I’ve been in this situation before. On the very day of the elections in 2016, all the left-wing media and all the pollsters were saying Hillary Clinton was going to be elected by between 80% to 90% probabilities. It turned out exactly the opposite. We see a level of enthusiasm in the United States that we’ve never seen before for the President and for the Republican Party.”

“I think we’re going to see something amazing and I encourage everybody in the United States to get out there and vote and bring this administration back to the White House for another four years,” said Zell.

On Tuesday, a special event will take place in Israel in which a convoy of vehicles with flags and signs supporting Trump will travel from Tel Aviv to the US embassy in Jerusalem.

“We invite everybody: Bring your cars, bring your families, join us for a few minutes on Tuesday at noon,” said Zell.

Asked what his message to American Jewry is ahead of the election, Zell replied that he is still amazed that some US Jews are planning to vote for Joe Biden even after everything Trump has done for Israel.

“This is something that is unique to the Jewish people. We seem to always be unable to work in favor of our own interest,” he said, noting that the Torah is full of stories of the people of Israel complaining even after God does performs so many miracles for them.

“That’s the way it is today. We’re re-living history. Those of us in the Land of Israel understand the reality of the situation, just like Joshua and Caleb did 4,000 years ago. The Jews in America don’t have it right,” he added.