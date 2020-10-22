Pompeo applauds Sudanese Prime Minister's efforts to improve relationship with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus stated that Pompeo and Hamdok welcomed President Trump’s commitment to move forward with the rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation.

Ortagus said that the two see the latest development as "a monumental step forward in the bilateral relationship".

Pompeo and Hamdok agreed on the importance of rapid passage of legal peace legislation by Congress.

Secretary Pompeo then applauded Prime Minister Hamdok’s efforts-to-date to improve Sudan’s relationship with Israel and expressed hope that they would continue, and underscored continuing U.S. support for Sudan’s ongoing democratic transition.