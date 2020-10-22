Trump releases '60 Minutes' footage, claims interview was biased

President Trump released the White House's recording of an interview with '60 Minutes' three days ahead of the expected Sunday airing on CBS

US President Donald Trump published on his official Facebook page footage from the CBS interview which was set to be aired in three days, claiming that the interview was conducted in a biased manner.

The interview was for the "60 Minutes" program and was held with CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl, who asked the president about the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and other key issues in the campaign.

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!", the president tweeted.

In response, CBS News came out with the following statement:

"The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."