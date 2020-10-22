Netanyahu: Heavy fines for schools that open without permission

PM to ask Coronavirus Cabinet to increase fines for health rules violations. 'I am targeting the disease, not people.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Thursday night that he would bring a proposal to the Coronavirus Cabinet to increase fines for violations of health guidelines, including heavy fines for educational institutions that are opened in violation of regulations.

"We have brought Israel to a low level of morbidity compared to European countries that are now entering lockdown. There are those who do not yet comply with the guidelines, so next week I will approve an increase in fines against those who violate the guidelines," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister stressed: "It is not targeting anyone, it is targeting something - the virus, the disease. I expect everyone's cooperation without exception."

Yesterday, 1,095 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel out of 43,060 tests which were performed. Currently there are 580 coronavirus patients in serious condition and 227 on ventilators. Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Israel, 2,319 people have died from the disease.