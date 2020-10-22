

US reaffirms commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sign joint declaration on US commitment to Israeli's military edge. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Shmulik Almani Gantz and Esper Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper met at the Pentagon today and signed a joint declaration confirming the United States' strategic commitment to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the Middle East for years to come.



Defense Secretary Esper said following the meeting: "It was important for me once again to reaffirm the special relationship between our two countries, the commitment we have made to Israel’s security based on our shared values, our shared history, and I want to thank you for your personal efforts in the past few weeks."



Defense Minister Gantz said: "Thank you, Secretary Esper. Indeed over the last few weeks, you and I led, together with other people, very good and very important discussions that reassure the bi-partisan commitment to Israel's QME. I want to thank you and your people, and the American Administration, for supporting it. Now that we are entering an era of positive normalization processes in the Middle East, which actually can face an aggressive Iran across the region, this ability of continued cooperation is so very important and I am looking forward to hosting you in Israel. I want to thank you, the Administration, and everyone else who has helped in enabling this very very important peace, making the future even brighter."



