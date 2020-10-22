'Biden would pursue appeasement strategy with Iran'

Avi Berkowitz, advisor to President Trump, says that a different administration may go back to deal with Iran and harm normalization efforts

During an interview in the 2-day Israel Hayom conference on the Abraham Accords, Avi Berkowitz, the special advisor to President Donald Trump was asked if he thinks there is a "danger" of a different administration that might have different views toward Israel and Iran and the Middle East.

"I was appreciative when the Biden camp put out a positive statement of support of the accords", Berkowitz emphasized, "because it actually showed that this is something that has bipartisan support in the US, which helps ensure that the Abraham Accords will have a future that extends beyond however long our time in government is".

"As it relates to the vision for peace", he added, "you know the criticism is at least helpful because it shows you where other administrations would potentially lean".

In regards to Iran, Berkowitz was more critical in relation to a potential Biden administration.

"Specifically the Iran deal", he said, "the other side has criticized us for leaving it, so it is at least reasonable to deduce that it is something that they consider to have been a success, despite what we consider to be a large amount of evidence to point in the opposite direction".

"I am nervous", Berkowitz added, "if I am just being completely honest, that a different administration, would continue to pursue sort of an appeasement-type strategy with Iran and whether its intention is so or not, it is hard to imagine that that would not have negative ramifications on the normalization efforts".

"I think that if you are in a world where the US is isolating its partners and allies in the Middle East, it becomes a lot more difficult to capitalize in the ways that we were able to, and so that is just a significant fear of mine that I hope would never be realized, because I think it could not be more important that President Trump be the one in charge of these things".