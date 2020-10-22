MK Nir Barkat: 'We might as well go to elections, secure decisive win'

'I would like to see the government provide more in-depth solutions to the corona crisis; unfortunately, that's not the case right now'.

MK Nir Barkat, who was part of the Judea and Samaria tour today (Thursday) organized by the Eretz Israel lobby in new towns across the region, described his vision of the future of the settlement movement to Arutz Sheva

"There is strong leadership in place here, and we'll do everything to support it. Over the past year, I have designed a plan for strengthening settlement in Judea and Samaria, reaching the two-million settler mark, determining state-owned areas, and continuing to develop the area," said Barkat.

Barkat said his plan includes, "very aggressive development—especially creating new jobs along the pre-'67 border and in areas around the security barrier in order to accommodate much larger employment numbers. At the same, Barkat hopes to develop 'Biblical tourism' that will show the world who the true owners of the Land of Israel are. Judea and Samaria have a rich Biblical history and this will allow people from all over the world to connected with it on a deeper level."

Barkat was asked if he supported another round of elections in light of the ongoing conflict between the Blue and White party and the Likud, to which he responded, "I would like to see the government provide more in-depth solutions to the coronavirus crisis. Unfortunately, I just don't see it happening. This isn't the government we expected. We seem to be stuck in neutral. Apparently we've taken this approach to better deal with the health crisis, but even in that department, we're far from where we ought to be by now. If we continue fighting and don't get anywhere, we might as well go to another round of elections and secure a decisive victory."