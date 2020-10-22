Is Tucker Carlson the last journalist? Is Goodwin?

Goodwin and Carlson, fearless at a time when it takes courage to print fact-driven truth…when all say, shut up, we’d rather not know. Op-ed.

To say that Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, is the last true journalist in America is a bit of a stretch, when you consider Michael Goodwin at the New York Post, who is just as true and good.

Sometimes Goodwin is even better, as when he writes on Israel, so knowingly, and so affectionately, and so differently from the crowd that can’t shoot or write straight.

Prose that understands Jewish sovereignty over the land of Israel has become poetry to me. Maybe you should read this.

Then there’s the New York Post altogether, which is always reliable, well-written, pro-Israel, and best of all, fearless.



The Post, now the only major publication that still does Old School Journalism, won’t be silenced. That paper persists in revealing the momentous Joe and Hunter Biden payola scandal...

Fearless at a time when it takes courage to print fact-driven truth…when all say, shut up, we’d rather not know.

The Post, now the only major publication that still does Old School Journalism, won’t be silenced.

That paper persists in revealing the momentous Joe and Hunter Biden payola scandal, which is far more scandalous than events that, in 1958, nearly brought down the entire Eisenhower Administration because its chief of staff, Sherman Adams, was alleged to have accepted…get this… a vicuna coat.

That is small change compared to the dirty China and Ukraine money alleged to be pocketed between Joe and Son. Leave it to the Post to be on top of this.

Then after that…well, after that…yes, after that…help me. I’m stumped. There is hardly any place else to turn until Tucker comes along.

Tucker is on it and he gives it without Novocain.

Quick question related to the topic– why does President Trump submit himself to interviews or to Debate moderators from any of the Big Three Networks…NBC, ABC, CBS, and PBS?

This is torture. It hurts to watch.

Doesn’t he know over there…in a land called the media… it’s a foreign country?

Yet Trump steps in, seemingly unaware that he’s walking into enemy territory, where they boil MAGA Republicans.

Savannah Guthrie is not his friend. Lesley Stahl is no pal, and what’s up with taking it again, this time from Debate moderator Kristen Welker.

This takes us to the definition of insanity, attributed to Einstein…doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

These people are all the same, and who are they anyway?

Well they are not Edward R. Murrow.

Think rather Chris Wallace. Wallace gave it away unintentionally when saying he votes Democrat because that’s how it is when you live and work in DC.

So that’s how it is…not about who, what, where, when, why – the traditional rules governing journalism. Not about keeping the people informed, and let the chips fall where they may.

No, it’s about making sure you will get invited to the next soiree.

You won’t see Tucker or Michael there.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com