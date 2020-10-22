Taxi driver in Dubai: I love Netanyahu

An Uber taxi driver in Dubai told travel agent and Arutz Sheva contributer Efraim Kamisar who "his man in Israel" is.

“I love Benjamin Netanahu. He’s a hero to the Jewish people. He’s a role model to me.

“He stands up for the Jewish people. You know, in politics you always have people who hate you. But I think he’s doing fantastic work for the Jewish people. He’s a patriot, I’ll tell you.

“When he was in the military I followed him. Also, during the war, he lost his brother. I know [about] when he was in the US, when he was studying in the US and had to go back to Israel, and finally he became prime minister.

“His name is going to be in history books because he was able to achieve this historic peace deal between UAE, Bahrain and Israel. And many more [peace deals with countries] to come - this was amazing. This is for good, for peace in the world.

“I’m really happy about it - happy for the people of Israel, people of the Emirates and Bahrain.”