'I hope Trump works to authorize the outposts'

A surprising statement by the chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, Adv. Marc Zell, was made during a tour with the Knesset members of the Land of Israel lobby.

Zell participated today as the guest of honor in the lobby tour of the outposts in Gush Etzion and in the speech he delivered at the Sde Boaz outpost he said:

"Because President Trump has already recognized Israel's legal right to settle in Judea and Samaria, which are the lands of the Bible, and because the President, like any American president, supports civil rights wherever they are -

"And because the president is interested in promoting the Trump plan in which no one - neither Israeli nor Palestinian - will be displaced from his home, and no settlement will be evacuated - I hope President Trump not only does not oppose but works to authorize the Israeli outposts such that they receive the orderly status of veteran neighborhoods, or communities in and of themselves, as has already happened in Mevo'ot Yericho."