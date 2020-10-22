Mickey Zohar: 'We prevented opposition coup'

Coalition Chairman responds to attacks on cancelling vote on commission of inquiry into Submarine Affair, 'We acted correctly.'

Coalition Chairman Knesset Member Mickey Zohar today responded to critics of cancelling the vote on establishing a committee of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

"The attacks against me and my colleague, the Knesset Speaker, are neither honorable nor acceptable. We acted correctly and honestly, and to my delight, the opinion of the Knesset Speaker also made this clear to all those who had any doubts," the Coalition Chairman tweeted.

"We prevented an opposition coup," Zohar explained, adding, "it's time for the opposition to get under the stretcher and invest its energy in the fight against coronavirus instead of waging idle wars against us."

Last night, Deputy Knesset legal advisor Adv. Sagit Afik announced the decision of the Knesset Speaker to hold a re-vote was made lawfully.

On the other hand, MK Tamar Zandberg, the initiator of the proposal, announced that she would petition the Supreme Court against the decision to cancel the first vote in which establishing the committee might have been approved.

According to her, "the vote was legal and was conducted in accordance with Knesset bylaws. Its retroactive cancellation empties not only the important decision to establish a submarine commission of inquiry, but the entire voting process in the Knesset, which is the heart of democracy.

"It's impossible to cancel a vote after the results already appeared on the board, because they didn't like the result," Zandberg said.