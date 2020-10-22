World Bnei Akiva director: Strengthen status of emissaries

"The shaliach is the root from which the branches of Judaism, the community and the connection to the Land of Israel emerge and grow."

Upon the convening of the World Zionist Congress, Roi Abecassis, the Secretary General of World Bnei Akiva requested that the Congress make an operative resolution to strengthen the status of shlichim (emissaries) across the world.

In his view, the outbreak of the coronavirus and the closure of schools further verifies the importance of the shaliach in community life and as the key person who can prevent the younger generation from leaving community life, being cut off from Zionist values and education and losing its connection with the State of Israel.

According to Abecassis, "Since the days of the Second Temple and Rabban Gamliel shlichim / emissaries were sent out from the Land of Israel to Diaspora Jewry to strengthen Jewish identity, to bring good news from the Land of Israel and to preserve the connection between the community and the land of Israel."

He added, "Covid-19 has left the communities and especially the younger generation without Jewish schools operating, without prayers and meetings in synagogues and without the festivals and communal events to which they were accustomed. Those who initiated, those who improvised, those who blew oxygen into the communities were the Shlichim".

"Therefore, the Congress must decide to strengthen the institution of shlichut. One of the most prominent issues that has arisen during the various discussions is the disconnection of the younger generation from community life and the damage to the connection between the next generation and Israel. It must be internalized that the shaliach is the root from which the branches of Judaism, the community and the connection to the Land of Israel emerge and grow. The shlichim appeal to the young, connect with them, build strong bonds and prevent assimilation. They encircle the community in unifying activities and action. They are the beautiful face of the Land of Israel. If they are not by their side, the communities will not be by our side."