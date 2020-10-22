Giuliani claims proof Biden was business partner with Chinese Communists

Blaze TV: "Glenn goes straight to the source of the biggest story in the country with Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who takes us directly into Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop.

"But this is not just a story about Hunter Biden. This is all about Joe Biden, and what Glenn has been investigating for over a year that traces back to Ukraine and China. It goes directly to the root of corruption within our political system: How politicians use their family members to enrich the entire clan and sell out their country.

"While the media looks the other way, Glenn asks Mayor Giuliani to show us the evidence. And Giuliani also drops a major bombshell and says Big Tech doesn't want you to see evidence that 'establishes with texts, documents, contracts' that 'Joe Biden was a 10% partner with a Chinese communist ... and there are witnesses that will come forward and testify to it'."