7 Brits held after gendarme attack near Israel embassy in Paris

Seven British nationals, including two minors, were arrested on Wednesday two days after a policeman was attacked outside the Israeli embassy in Paris, according to the prosecutor's office.



A car drove at the gendarme in the early evening on Monday in front of the embassy near the Champs-Elysees in central Paris.



That vehicle and an accompanying car then fled the scene. The miltary policeman managed to escape the incident uninjured.



The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an inquiry into "attempted homicide" of a public official.



The seven occupants of the two car, including two minors, were arrested and held overnight Tuesday, the prosecutor said.



According to the RTL broadcaster, three men and four women are being held.



The two cars had false number plates according to investigators, the RTL report said.