PA to EU: Sanction Israel over construction in Judea and Samaria

PA envoy to the EU says sanctions against Israel are necessary since "it has not stopped its settlement activities".

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday urged the European Union to impose sanctions against Israel in response to its announcement on construction of new housing units in Judea and Samaria, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Meetings will be held with European officials this week, in order to activate what was issued by European powers denouncing the Israeli settlement activities," Abdul Rahim al-Farra, the PA envoy to the EU, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio.

"We will demand the EU to impose sanctions against Israel because it has not stopped its settlement activities, and it only understands the language of sanctions," he added.

The Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Committee last week approved the new housing units in Judea and Samaria, marking the first time since February that it had approved new housing units in the region.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain criticized the new construction last week, expressing “deep concern” and calling it “counterproductive” and a “violation of international law”.

Meanwhile, the PA’s envoy to the UN sent a letter to the international body in which he said that the “settlement” erodes future peace efforts.