Protest against UNRWA held in Gaza

Hundreds of demonstrators demand that UNRWA not cut back on the services it provides to "Palestinian refugees" despite the budget deficit.

A demonstration was held on Tuesday outside the offices of the Gaza “ministry of infrastructure and development of refugee camps” in protest of the intention to reduce the services provided by UNRWA to Palestinians defined as "refugees".

The demonstration was organized by the National and Islamic Forces, the highest coordinating body of Palestinian Arab organizations, and the People's Refugee Committees in northern Gaza.

"We will never accept the excuses that will lead to a delay in solving the refugee issue," said the protesters, who claimed that the cuts planned by UNRWA were in line with the US “Deal of the Century” and the denial of the rights of “refugees”.

They warned UNRWA, which is suffering from a budget deficit, against stopping the services it provides to refugees.

Created in 1949, UNRWA supplies aid to more than three million of the five million registered “Palestinian refugees” in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and territories assigned to the Palestinian Authority.

The US, which was previously UNRWA's largest contributor, cut a full $300 million in funding to the agency in 2018, leaving it strapped for cash and asking other countries to help fill the gap.

UNRWA is also notorious for its anti-Israel activities. During the 2014 counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, Hamas rockets were discovered inside a school building run by UNRWA.

Likewise, a booby-trapped UNRWA clinic was detonated, killing three IDF soldiers. Aside from the massive amounts of explosives hidden in the walls of the clinic, it was revealed that it stood on top of dozens of terror tunnels, showing how UNRWA is closely embedded with Hamas.