The quiet month of Marcheshvan is full of possibilities and promises from HaShem.

It ushers in the rainy season in Israel, and speaking of rain, Noach is called upon by G-d in this week's Torah reading to build an ark to save mankind.

But it was Noach's own initiative to build an altar after the flood, and make offerings of thanks to G-d, thereby reuniting man with G-d's loving kindness.