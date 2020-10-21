Netanyahu to propose new lockdown exit policy

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will propose a new and more limited outline for exiting from the lockdown early next week.

Netanyahu reportedly believes that the nine-point exit strategy which was proposed by the Health Ministry is too long.

The discussion about the exit strategy ended Wednesday evening ended without any decisions being made.

National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat noted at the meeting that although the results of the current lockdown have been satisfactory so far, it is not time to celebrate. "1,300 people are infected per day. This is a very high number. We have gone down, but we went down from a height of 30,000 to 20,000. So we have not reached the end or a point where we can stop and relax."

According to Ben Shabbat, "the potential to reach 9,000 infected from here is not unthinkable. It is possible to see a backslide in a very short time. We can't just look at the results and take risks in my opinion. No, no. We need to look at this plague with a global picture."

"The peak is behind us, but I don't think globally we are past the peak of this plague. The numbers are huge. Just look at what's happening in Europe. The plague is on an uptick. It continues to spread and we are not separated from the rest of the world."