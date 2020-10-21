5 workers hurt in Beit Shemesh scaffolding collapse

Five workers were injured when a scaffolding collapsed during construction work in Beit Shemesh Wednesday evening.

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom volunteers treated the injured at the scene before they were transported to the hospital for further care. One worker was in serious condition, one was in moderate condition, and three others sustained light injuries.

United Hatzalah volunteer Tzvi Meir Marks on who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When we arrived in a United Hatzalah ambulance, we saw a scaffolding that had fallen from the 9th floor. Four of the workers were on the ground floor where the scaffolding fell and one worker was stuck on the fifth floor. We treated them at the scene before they were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital for further treatment."

MDA paramedic Zaki Yahav said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw part of a scaffolding that had collapsed. With the help of the fire brigade, we rescued the injured, who had various degrees of injury, to a safe place where they could be treated. A 25-year-old worker who was unconscious with a severe head injury was anesthetized and given breathing assistance at the scene and quickly evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem."





