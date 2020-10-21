Chabad cancels emissaries conference

Annual mass gathering of thousands of Chabad rabbis will not be held for first time since 1987 due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chabad Hasidic movement has canceled its annual International Conference of Chabad Emissaries in Brooklyn, New York in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Every year, thousands of Chabad emissaries are photographed in front of 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, as part of the conference which is aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.

This year, digital workshops will be held for the thousands of emissaries around the world in place of the conference. This is the first time since the conference was founded in 1987 that the mass gathering will not take place.

Last year, about 5,000 rabbis and emissaries participated in the conference.