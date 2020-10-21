US Ambassador: Iran prays 5 times a day Trump will lose

"If we get another four years, countries whose only strategy is to hope we’re gone will have no choice but to engage productively."

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Wednesday that Iran “prays 5 times a day” that Trump will lose the election.

Speaking to Israel Hayom editor in chief Boaz Bismuth during the digital conference organized by the Shiloh Forum, Kohelet Forum and Israel Hayom, Friedman asserted that “If we’re honored enough to have a second term, the opportunities are enormous.””

“Look, what is Iran’s strategy? Pray 5 times a day that Trump loses. Because they know that if Trump wins they have no exit strategy from the pressure we’ve put on them short of ending their malign activity.

“What’s the Palestinian strategy? I heard Prime Minister Ashtaye say yesterday, ‘We have to pray that Donald Trump loses.’ Because they know that the Trump administration will hold the Palestinians accountable. To end incitement, terrorism, to stop glorifying in town squares terrorists who were responsible for mass atrocities. To create an infrastructure of transparency, religious freedom.

“We care about that, we’re the only administration that has ever held the Palestinians accountable to join the civilized world.

“So if we’re able to have another four years, I think those countries whose only strategy is to hope we’re gone will have no choice but to engage in a productive way, and hopefully we can really change the Middle East for a hundred years and end all the dangerous, malign and inhuman activity that has brought so much despair to so many people in this region.

"I don’t want to speak for what Biden would do, but I can tell you that the way to continue on the path is for us to have another four years.”