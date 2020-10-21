Uproar in Knesset after vote on Submarine Affair canceled

Opposition MKs storm out after Knesset Speaker cancels vote to establish a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

The Knesset plenum approved Wednesday afternoon the proposal of MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) to establish a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

The proposal passed by a majority of 25 in favor to 23 against, but then Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin ruled that the vote was illegal and called for a new vote.

Opposition MKs were furious at the cancellation of the vote and left the plenary hall.

Speaker Levin stated: "Since I was here in the hall, I don't need anyone to tell me what happened here. I myself, even though I sat in my seat, did not vote for two reasons. One because a roll call vote was requested and the other because the announcement that is being pressed and voted was not said or was said in a weak and unheard voice."

"Therefore, members of the Knesset, we are not dealing with kidnappings and exercises here, and there was a clear request that was heard in advance to hold a roll call vote, as requested by the Coalition Chairman, I am canceling the results that were and announce a roll call vote," he announced.

Meretz chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz responded by calling the move a "disgrace in the Knesset. A majority voted with the opposition for Tamar Zandberg's proposal to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair. Now Speaker Levin is doing something he should not and is canceling the vote. And after MKs arrived from the coalition, he held a new vote. What a disgrace. There has been no such thing in the Knesset."

MK Zandberg said that "the Knesset plenum has explicitly decided to open a committee of inquiry into the Submarine Affair. The Speaker's decision to cancel the results is a stain on democracy. If necessary, we will appeal to the Supreme Court.

MKs who supported the motion called out, "For shame, for shame" and left the plenum in protest.

During the second vote, 44 MKs voted against the proposal and zero voted in favor.

The Movement for Quality Government said it would petition the Supreme Court to authorize the first vote that Levin canceled.