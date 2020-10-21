Missing Beit El woman found dead

Body of Shifra Yehudit Feierstein found after she went missing in Jerusalem last night.

Shifra Yehudit Feierstein, a resident of Beit El who has been missing since last night, was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Feierstein was last seen around 11:45 PM on Farhi Chen Street in Jerusalem.

Police began their search at Mount Herzl last night. Extensive forces were deployed during the search, including an air unit, ground units, and a canine unit.

The police announced Wednesday afternoon that "after extensive efforts and searches that lasted from last night after the missing Jewish woman, unfortunately, she was recently located without signs of life."

No cause of death was provided.





