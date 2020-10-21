US Senate to vote on Amy Barrett confirmation next week

Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get full Senate confirmation vote week before election day. Do Republicans have the votes to confirm?

President Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court will get a confirmation vote in the full Senate before the upcoming presidential election, the Senate Majority Leader announced Tuesday.

The Senate vote on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be held this coming Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during a press conference.

“With regard to the Supreme Court justice ... we'll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday."

"I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law.”

To prepare the Barrett’s nomination for a vote by the full Senate next Monday, McConnell is expected to bring the nomination to a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday.

While some Republican senators have signaled their opposition to Barrett’s nomination prior to the November election – including Maine Senator Susan Collins and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski – McConnell’s announcement likely signals that the Majority Leader has secure majority backing for the vote Monday.

Republicans currently hold 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats, making it possible for Republicans to lose three votes and still pass Barrett’s nomination, relying on Vice President Mike Pence’s tie-breaking vote.

Once the Judiciary Committee approves Barrett’s nomination, as it is widely expected to do, the Senate will hold an initial vote on the nomination Sunday, opening the floor to debate on the nomination, followed by the final vote on Monday.