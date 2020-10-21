Will promising Warp Speed Covid-19 therapeutics end the pandemic?

America’s coronavirus recovery could be the ultimate surprise — therapeutic antibodies and vaccines advanced even faster than expected to end the pandemic — and may be one of the great scientific and humanitarian accomplishments in human history.

Trump’s surprising quick recovery, made possible by Operation Warp Speed (OWS) experimental coronavirus treatments, rendered the ‘woke’ left intense fury and political rage predictably unhinged.

The news that the president did not die from the virus is simply too much for BLM-Democrat Socialists to handle. Already back to work at the White House and setting off on a campaign blitz of key swing states, Trump single-handedly obliterated the radical left hypocrisy and exposed the dangers of media misinformation that is often worse than the cause of a crisis itself.

It’s funny that people who complain the most about Trump’s COVID diagnosis being politicized are the ones politicizing the pandemic — revealing themselves to be self-hating Americans.

If you think that there isn’t a lot of a quagmire of blame and acrimony out there, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cold-heartedly talking about invoking the 25th Amendment to replace a COVID-stricken president was utterly disgusting political opportunism.

Trump’s personal triumph to beat COVID-19 can all be answered by science. But we already know the corrupt political class doesn't listen to science to heed it, they only listen to science to try to exploit it politically.

Notice what globalist, Democrat-leaning health experts had said for months is wrong —there are not 2.2 million Americans initially projected to die by mid-October, our healthcare system is not overwhelmed, there were 10 times the number of ventilators that we needed, and early treatment often works for COVID-19 — even without the vaccine.

A great deal of disinformation and outright censoring science goes unnoticed. Unbeknownst to many, Big Tech media outlets taking down scientific articles and censoring evidence-based medicine is alarming.

We have learned that the SARS-CoV-2 fatality rates scale non-linearly by the elderly and those who have significant comorbidities. In terms of severe disease, it’s very important — CDC latest figures show 75% to 80% of deaths in the U.S. are in people over the age of 70.

There are treatments for COVID-19 using repurposed drugs and other natural remedies to bolster the immune system.

Nursing homes have used inexpensive treatment in early days that includes Hydrochloroquine (HCQ) and Zinc and Azithromycin, and those frail, very sick elderly patients got better from this treatment regimen. It is disgraceful the early treatments are being censored and banned - that HCQ for example, is not safe is an absolute lie, the media has lied and as a result, many elderly patients have died.

Thanks to Trump, we can treat every part of this disease so that we no longer will have a pandemic, and now that early treatments work — that is overwhelming.

The four most notable list of treatments, Trump received for his SARS-Cov-2 virus infection range went from experimental (Regeneron dual-antibody cocktail and Remdesivir) to prescription (Dexamethasone) and over the counter antacid drugs (Famotidine).

Some patients are also receiving another type of antibody therapy in the form of convalescent plasma. While the data on the effectiveness of convalescent plasma in fighting COVID-19 aren’t complete yet, the strategy has a long history in treating influenza.

Trump’s vaccine czar says immunization in high-risk populations could begin this year, and that the first vaccines will be 80% to 90% effective in clinical trials than previously assumed.

One thing to remember is that vaccines don’t automatically eradicate viruses. To date, only smallpox and rinderpest have ever been officially eradicated. Until now — there are no known immunizations against any coronaviruses in humans.

We will probably live with COVID-19 indefinitely, despite immunizations. COVID-19 probably will become an endemic disease, like measles or malaria, which is always present in a population.

The next normal won’t look exactly like the old—it might be different in surprising ways. Experts will tell us the virus will die out and we’ll forget about it. At the latest, the transition to normal will come when herd immunity is reached and at this point we do not know if that can happen with Covid-19,

What matters now is to acknowledge that fear is the enemy — and panic might be the greatest risk in this outbreak. Don’t let the complicit fearmongering Democrats, Big Tech, and Chinese Communist Party’s lies and deceit manipulate you. Show this Wuhan virus that we Americans are in charge.

