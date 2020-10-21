Yisrael Beytenu to propose: Open businesses on Shabbat

Liberman argues that allowing businesses to operate on Shabbat will help the economy recover from the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Yisrael Beytenu party will on Wednesday bring to a vote at the Knesset a bill that will allow businesses to open on Shabbat.

The party's chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, said on Tuesday, ahead of the vote, "Stop religious coercion, vote in favor of opening businesses on Shabbat."

"Of course I do not recommend opening businesses in the heart of a neighborhood in Bnei Brak or Beitar Illit, but common sense says that there is no reason for a shopping center in Ashdod, which is located far from any residential neighborhood, to remain closed on Shabbat," he claimed.

Liberman linked the proposal to the coronavirus crisis and argued that it would facilitate the recovery of the economy from the crisis caused by the virus. "Every crisis is also an opportunity," he stated.

"We have an opportunity to return the economy to work with the possibility of opening on Shabbat and thus correcting the status of Shabbat as a unifying factor in Israeli society that serves the entire nation and not just a particular faction," added Liberman.