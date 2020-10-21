Brazilian President endorses Trump

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro becomes latest world leader to endorsed US President.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday endorsed US President Donald Trump for re-election, Politico reported.

“God willing I will be able to attend” Trump’s second inauguration, Bolsonaro said through a translator, adding that he won't "interfere" in the election but "it is from the heart."

The remarks came moments after US and Brazilian officials signed a new trade agreement at an event in Brasilia, Brazil, with National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

O'Brien said the memorandum of understanding signed by US and Brazilian officials will lead to an additional $1 billion in Export-Import Bank financing in telecommunications and 5G, in addition to the $450 million in transactions with Brazil the bank has already supported this year.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a better relationship with Brazil than we have today,” said O’Brien, noting that in 2019 Trump designated Brazil a non-NATO ally.

Bolsonaro, who has been dubbed the “Trump of Brazil” as both share similar personalities and opinions, was elected to office in 2018.

Each has also faced criticism for their skepticism of scientific expertise, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic and both have tested positive for the virus.

Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 in July. He previously underwent two previous coronavirus tests after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive. Both of Bolsonaro’s tests came back negative.

Trump, along with his wife and their teenage son, tested positive for the virus earlier this month. The President was later taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days receiving treatment before being discharged.

Bolsonaro has met with Trump at both the White House and at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, and Trump promised the Brazilian leader “the full and complete support of the USA” in 2019 as the country dealt with raging wildfires in the Amazon rain forest.

The Brazilian president joins Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as world leaders who have come out in support of Trump as he seeks another four-year term.